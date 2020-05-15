Will remove prohibition policy if chosen to power: Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela

Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela claimed that if chosen to power he will remove the liquor prohibition policy in the state and his government will not interfere in the lifestyle choice of people, demanding that the state government reconsider the policy.

Vaghela in an official statement said on Friday, “Whenever our government comes to power, we will first remove this fake prohibition policy so that the public can eat and drink as per their wishes under the limits of law. Like they write on cigarette boxes they write statutory warnings, we can do the same on liquor bottles. The people should feel that they live in a democratic country and whatever they wish to eat or drink, is up to them. Today, prohibition policy has become a tool for circulation of unaccounted money. Whatever money circulates between bootleggers, administration and ministers will now be deposited straight into government’s coffers.”

Vaghela, who is the Gujarat president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), hit out at the implementation of the prohibition policy by the BJP-led state government calling it “fake, an illusion and on paper”.

“The prohibition policy in Gujarat is fake and pretentious and it is a misconception that after drinking, people will come out on the streets to create ruckus and the safety of our women will be compromised. There are cities and states such as Mumbai and Goa where despite no prohibition policy, women are safe on roads even at 12 am. In crime aspect, Gujarat is ranked at 17th whereas Goa has much less crime than here…”

Vaghela also suggested that people in tribal belt of Panchmahal may get permission to brew natural, country-made liquor from the state government.

“I have been to Panchmahal’s tribal belt and have seen that there are many good Mahua trees through which the local people make liquor which is considered good for health. The state government can give permission to the youth of Panchmahal tribal belt to make liquor so that they get employment and people can also avail pure and good quality liquor,” said Vaghela.

