Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Will prevent non-believers from entering garba venues and spreading love jihad, says Bajrang Dal

Revellers at a garba ground in Vadodara Wednesday night. Bhupendra Rana

THE Bajrang Dal Thursday said that it will post its volunteers outside garba venues in Gujarat to “guard” such events from the “non-believers”, and prevent them from spreading “love jihad”.

“The non-believers (vidharmis) have no reason to attend such events. Garba is not only a cultural event, but also religious. If a non-believer attends it, it makes it clear about their intentions as to why they want to attend the event,” said Vinod Bansal, the national spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an organisation which the Bajrang Dal is associated with.

“There were various instances of physical assault, rapes, love jihad, and kidnapping during such events before ,” added Bansal.

“It is our duty to protect our sisters. When the celebration of Navratri started we even requested the non-believers to not attend our events, through our social media handle. The recent (Wednesday night) case which happened in Ahmedabad, where a case of a non-believer entering one of the garba venue, happened because we want to protect our sisters. We got to know about the event, we keep doing rounds of different venues, and keep a check on such activities. Each venue is guarded by 5-7 of our volunteers, who keep doing rounds,” said Rajesh Patel, a Bajrang Dal worker.

More from Ahmedabad

“Either these non-believers should restrict themselves from attending such events, or the law enforcers should stop them. Their venue identity cards should be checked by the venue organisers before entering the events,” said Bansal.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 03:15:47 am
