Will not serve non-veg food on Gandhi Jayanti: Western Railways

AHEAD OF Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2, the Western Railways announced on Monday that it will not be serving any non-vegetarian food on its “premises” on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Last year, Indian Railways had introduced a similar diktat on Gandhi Jayanti — by banning non-veg food for a day — but had backtracked after facing criticism from the public.

A circular issued Monday by Assistant Commercial Manager F M Gaurav Jain of Ahmedabad division, Western Railways read that, “The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is to be observed in a befitting manner from October 2, 2018 to October 2, 2020. The board desires that 2nd October, 2019, should be celebrated as a totally vegetarian day, where no non-vegetarian food will be served anywhere on the Western Railway premises. All station masters are advised to follow these instructions and ensure that no non-vegetarian food is served at any catering unit at the stations.”

Western Railways constitutes of 939 trains (mail/express and passenger) that run through 510 railway stations spread across six divisions in Gujarat, Maharashra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A total of 1 lakh staff are employed here and on an average, 43.95 lakh passengers use the network every day.

An official of the Western Railways said the diktat will also extend to the licensed eateries and stalls on the railway stations. “Non veg food will also include eggs and it will be banned on all premises of the Western Railway,” said the official.