Will not let standup comedian Munawar Faruqui perform in Gujarat: Bajrang Dal

Ahead of standup comedian Munawar Faruqui’s proposed ‘Gujarat Tour’ show in different cities of the state, the Bajrang Dal Gujarat stated on Sunday that it would not let him perform and also issued a warning to the organisers.

On January 1 this year, Faruqui was arrested along with four other persons by the Madhya Pradesh police, just before he was about to begin his performance at a cafe in Indore, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Faruqui was then kept in jail for a month before being granted ad-interim bail by the Supreme Court.

On September 12, Faruqui on his official Instagram account announced a ‘Gujarat Tour’ with performances in Surat on October 1, Ahmedabad on October 2 and Vadodara on October 3.

In a video statement, Jwalit Mehta, president, North Gujarat Bajrang Dal, said, “organisers have arranged shows for so-called comedian Munawar Faruqui in different cities of Gujarat. Munawar Faruqui does the work of making objectionable comments against Hindu Gods and Goddesses. He does these comedy acts to offend the Hindu faith and sentiments of Hindus. The Hindus have been tolerant so far and that’s why they have been bearing this. However, the Bajrang Dal is not tolerant. Bajrang Dal knows tit for tat. We will not allow a single show of Munawar Faruqui in Gujarat. The Bajrang Dal is also appealing to the organisers to cancel all the shows or else if the show happens then be ready for consequences –financial, mental and physical. You will have to be ready for consequences. Come whatever, we will not allow a single show of Munawar Faruqui in Gujarat.”

Later, speaking to The Indian Express, Mehta said that they are not aware who the organisers of the proposed event to be hosted by Faruqui are.