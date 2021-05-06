‘Will go on hunger strike if demands not met’, medical teachers write to Gujarat CM

The teachers added that they had called a strike on March 15 but with the raging second wave of Covid-19, they decided to continue their services. (File Photo)

The Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA) has announced to go on a hunger strike from Friday if their demands including salary hike are not met.

The association has written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Thursday raising their demands including salary hike, regularisation of ad hoc teachers. GMTA said that five teachers of each government medical college will sit on hunger strike everyday at their respective medical college from Friday. The central council on Friday will take a call in its meeting on the state wide strike.

Extending their support, the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital Ahmedabad has also announced to go on a strike with the medical faculty.

“With the recent revision of medical students’ stipend by the state government, a third year medical student is getting more or equal stipend than what a junior faculty is getting. We should get what the medical faculty are entitled legally by the established pay scale by the state government,” GMTA president Dr Rajnish Patel told The Indian Express.

The association claims that despite submitting representations to the administration and state government there has been no solution to their issues while other cadre employees of the health department get their demands met by sitting on strike.

The teachers added that they had called a strike on March 15 but with the raging second wave of Covid-19, they decided to continue their services.

The demands pertain to regularisation of services of all ad hoc medical teachers with one single order, to approve new NPA and personal pay on the basis of seventh pay commission, regularise Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and departmental promotion committee (DPC) on annual basis and CAS and recommendation of the Tikoo Commission orders to be made monthly.

“Since the last 10-11 years there are over 400 medical teachers in the state who are still working purely on ad hoc basis who have not appeared for GPSC regularising procedure as there has been no GPSC process … This is even leading to faculties being not entitled to their pension,” said Dr Patel adding that there are 27 medical teachers who have not got their pension since last one year of which two have even died.