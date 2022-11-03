Will give Rs 1L compensation to kin of victims: Erstwhile royal family

THREE DAYS after Jhoolto Pul, the suspension bridge constructed in 1887 by the then rulers of princely state of Morbi, collapsed and left 135 people dead, the erstwhile royal family of Morbi Wednesday expressed grief over the tragedy and announced Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia compensation to families of those killed.

In a written statement, the office of Rajmata (queen mother) Vijaykunvarba Jadeja, stated the world has been stunned by the deaths of 135 people.

“This incident is very painful and shocking. Young children, women and citizens who had come to see the Jhoolto Pul have fallen victims to this tragic incident and the entire world is stunned. Rajmata Vijaykunvarba saheb, princesses Meerabapa, Mayabapa, Umabapa and the entire royal family feel profound sorrow and deep anguish,” the statement read.

The statement further read that the erstwhile royal family stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Vijaykunvarba is wife of Mahendrasinhji Jadeja, the last ruler of the princely state of Morbi.

The statement said that erstwhile princess Meerabapa reached Morbi on Tuesday following the tragedy.

In a video message, princess Meerabapa said the royal family is at loss for words to express their pain and grief. “The royal family is deeply saddened by the accident at Jhoolta Pul. We are lost for words to condole this. We are trying to help in whatever manner we can. We will give Rs1 lakh each to the kin of those who have fallen victim to the accident. We are yours and you are ours and therefore do let us know if we can render any other help. We, the royal family, pray for the eternal peace of every (departed) soul,” princess Meerabapa said.

The 765-feet suspension bridge across Machhu rive was constructed by Vaghji Thakor, the 10th ruler of the princely state, in 1887 by contracting two British engineers for doing fabrication work.

The bridge had a wooden deck suspended by two steel cables and was constructed to connect Durbar Gadh, the court of the ruler on the western bank of the river to Nazar Bagu palace on the eastern bank. The royal family had transferred the bridge to Morbi municipality in 1960-61 and it was a major tourist attraction in the town.

The royal family also thanked local residents, NGOs and the state government for launching search and rescue operations promptly and extending other relief.