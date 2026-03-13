Will give land to genuine claimants but ensure ‘jungles do not go bald’: Gujarat minister in Assembly

The Tribal development minister added that the government is committed to allotting land to those tribals who are genuinely cultivating the forest land and hold genuine rights over it.

Speaking on the issue of allocation of land to tribals under the Forest Rights Act in Gujarat, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel on Thursday said that the government will give land to genuine people, but it also takes care to ensure that the “jungles do not go bald”.

Patel was speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on budgetary demands of Tribal Development department while replying to Congress legislator Kanti Kharadi’s demand over the issue.

Speaking on the subject earlier, Kharadi alleged that tribals were not being given certificates under the Forest Rights Act and their applications were pending in huge numbers in Banaskantha district. He requested the minister to take a decision on the pending claims of the tribals as per rules at the earliest. He also said that all those who were having possession of the forest land before 2005 should be given the certificates under the Act so that their harassment ends.

In reply, Patel said, “…more land will be given to true (genuine) claimants. But we also worry about ensuring that the jungles do not go bald.”