Will give land to genuine claimants but ensure ‘jungles do not go bald’: Gujarat minister in Assembly

Speaking on the issue of allocation of land to tribals under the Forest Rights Act in Gujarat, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel on Thursday said that the government will give land to genuine people, but it also takes care to ensure that the “jungles do not go bald”.
Patel was speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on budgetary demands of Tribal Development department while replying to Congress legislator Kanti Kharadi’s demand over the issue.
Speaking on the subject earlier, Kharadi alleged that tribals were not being given certificates under the Forest Rights Act and their applications were pending in huge numbers in Banaskantha district. He requested the minister to take a decision on the pending claims of the tribals as per rules at the earliest. He also said that all those who were having possession of the forest land before 2005 should be given the certificates under the Act so that their harassment ends.
In reply, Patel said, “…more land will be given to true (genuine) claimants. But we also worry about ensuring that the jungles do not go bald.”
He then alleged that the Opposition was doing contradictory talks of preserving the environment on the one hand and putting forest in danger on the other.
Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar took objection to Patel’s statements. “When the issue of giving land to tribals comes up, you say that we also have to take care of the environment. But when we give forest land to industries, don’t we take care of the environment? So, the tribals should not be misguided by bringing in the matter of the environment while giving them (forest) land.”
Patel then gave details of the land allotted to tribals under the provisions of the Forest Rights Act. He said that the land is being provided in two different manners; individual claims and community claims.
Patel also said that so far, 98,935 individual claims have been approved and 68,651 hectare land has been given. Moreover, 6,219 community claims have been received and a total of 3,627 hectares of land parcels have been given to tribals under those claims, he added.
The Tribal development minister added that the government is committed to allotting land to those tribals who are genuinely cultivating the forest land and hold genuine rights over it.
