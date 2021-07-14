Will flag off 2 trains PM to inaugurate revamped

The revamped Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat, the first-of-its-kind in the country to have a five-star hotel occupying the airspace above the station, will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16, official sources said on Tuesday. He will be flagging off two trains during the inauguration.

The first train will be a new weekly super-fast train between Gandhinagar and Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Modi. The other will be a MEMU train from Gandhinagar to Varetha. This train will connect Vadnagar which is the Prime Minister’s hometown. There has been no railway service to the state capital, ever since the work of reconstructing the railway station and hotel began about four years ago.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official of the Western Railways said, “A weekly train from Gandhinagar Railway Station to Varanasi Station will be flagged off virtually by PM Modi coming Friday. The timings and schedule of the train has not been announced yet. Moreover, a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service from Gandhinagar to Varetha (Mehsana) will also be flagged off by PM Modi. This will connect Gandhinagar, Kalol, Mehsana, Vadnagar and Varetha. During the same event, the electrified broad gauge line connecting Gandhinagar and Varetha and a 266-kilometer long electrified Pipavav-Surendranagar route will also be dedicated to the nation.”

Earlier this week, The Indian Express had reported that 98 per cent work on the Gandhinagar railway station and hotel has been completed. The five-star hotel which will be operated and managed by M/s Hotel Leela Ventures Limited (now Schloss HMA Pvt Ltd) is also conducting trial runs before beginning the actual operations.

The hotel which will be largest in the Gandhinagar will be stimulated 22 meters above the railway station and will have four main towers. It is aligned to the Dandi Kutir Museum and the Mahatma Mandir which has been the venue for the state government sponsored Vibrant Gujarat summits.

The cost of redeveloping the railway station and building a 318-room five-star hotel over it has escalated by 208 per cent within three years. The project, where 18 more hotel rooms have been added and the area increased will now cost almost Rs 750 crore.

GARUD which is in charge of the project is a joint venture of Gujarat government and Ministry of Railways acting through Indian Railway Station Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) with an equity shareholding in ratio of 74:26, respectively.

During the virtual event on July 16 where Union Home minister Amit Shah is also expected to join, the Prime Minister will also launch three new projects in Gujarat Science City campus in Ahmedabad. This will include a Rs 264 crore aquatic gallery, Rs 127 crore Robotic Gallery and Rs 14 crore Nature Park.