Will ensure staggered distribution of free food grains through PDS: Gujarat

A day before fair price shops under the Public Distribution System (PDS) will open to distribute free food grains and other essential commodities to 66 lakh families, which form half the population of Gujarat, the state government on Tuesday said that the beneficiaries will be asked to come in a staggered manner to collect the essentials.

“An estimated 3.25 crore people, which is 50 percent of the state’s population, will be covered when the distribution of wheat, rice, dal, sugar and salt will begin on Wednesday. This is for 66 lakh families who are covered under the Antodaya and Priority Households (PHH),” said Ashwini Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister.

In each village, a committee comprising of four people — a local teacher, a talati or gram sevak, a police jawan and a social activist — has been formed to ensure that social distancing norms are followed during the distribution, officials said. In urban centres, three-member committees — comprising of a teacher, a police official and a social activist — have been formed for the same.

“Shopkeepers have the database of all ration card holders. The committee and the shopkeeper will ensure that the distribution takes place in a staggered manner, by calling only 25 persons in groups to the shop at a specific time slot,” he said. The distribution exercise will begin at 8 am and continue till 6 pm to 8 pm.

“A token system will be followed, everybody will get food grains,” Kumar said, adding that the government will ensure that there is no mismanagement during the process. The state government will provide 3.5 kilograms of wheat and 1.5 kilograms of rice per person, and 1 kg each of sugar, dal and salt per family.

Kumar also said that the state government has a food grains’ stock that will last for the next one-and-a-half year.

When asked if there was a shortage of groundnut oil in Gujarat or any black marketing, the IAS officer said, “Our Civil Supplies department is monitoring the prices of groundnut oil. During the last Kharif season, a good amount of groundnut has come into the market. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has good stocks of groundnut and is undertaking constant sale of its stocks as well. I have not received any information about a shortage or increase in prices.”

Kumar added that over 12 lakh food packets have been distributed across the state so far.

