Will bring Kurmi Patidar girls from other states, says Umiya chief

President of Vishv Umiya Foundation, an organisation of Kadva Patidars, R P Patel on Sunday said that they will bring daughters of Kurmi Patidars from other states to overcome the “shortage of brides” from their community.

Patel was speaking during the inauguration of ‘Matrimonial Services Centre’ set up by the Vishv Umiya Foundation in Science City area of Ahmedabad.

“The daughters of (Kurmi Patidars) from other states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will be married to Patidar sons living in Gujarat. All these daughters will be married free of cost at Vishv Umiyadham temple. It may be mentioned that daughters from other states will be adopted by various trustees of Vishv Umiya Foundation and become her foster parents so that they would make up for the loss of their parents,” Patel said during the inauguration of the centre.

Vishv Umiya Foundation is constructing the tallest temple of Goddess Umiya Mata in Jaspur in Ahmedabad, revered as ‘kuldevi’ by Kadva Patidars, one of the two major sub-castes of the community.

The event was inaugurated by storyteller Rajendra Prasad Shastri, senior trustees of the organization including Joshipura Wala. The foundation stated that the entire office has been given free of cost office by Jagdishbhai Desai (Patel), Silver Donor Trustee of Vishv Umiya Foundation.