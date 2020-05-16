Will announce train details for migrants on local channels: Gujarat Govt to HC

Taking note of The Indian Express report, the state also submitted that it had asked its officials to inquire into the matter after which a report was submitted by R.V Asari, Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural). (Express/Representational) Taking note of The Indian Express report, the state also submitted that it had asked its officials to inquire into the matter after which a report was submitted by R.V Asari, Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural). (Express/Representational)

The state government has told the Gujarat High Court that it will start announcements on vernacular TV channels about the Shramik Special trains for migrants, stranded due to the Covid -19 lockdown, to prevent them from crowding at the assembly points or the administrative offices. The court had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on migrant workers, including two of The Indian Express.

The government said this to the court, on Thursday, in response to the citation of an Indian Express report on migrants being made to wait 19 hours before boarding a train home.

Addressing the issue of non-payment of salaries to around 200 staff members of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital, which is among the frontline hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, immediately, the Advocate General Kamal Trivedi called up the authorities and reverted to the court that the salaries had been paid.

Taking note of The Indian Express report, the state also submitted that it had asked its officials to inquire into the matter after which a report was submitted by R.V Asari, Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural).

As per this report, on May 10, the prepared list of 1,195 migrant workers gathered at the assembly point at GIDC industrial estate, in Changodar, where all related formalities were completed. Thereafter they were taken to the Viramgam Railway Station in 24 GSRTC buses, reaching at around 4:45 pm. “…when the process of transferring the listed migrant workers to Viramgam Railway Station was going on, many other migrant workers not referred to in the said list, took just a chance to gather outside the office of the concerned MLA in Viramgam… It has been further reported in this behalf that the crowd of the said migrant workers wanted to see that they are also allowed to board the train… This kind of episode is a rarity, so far as the State of Gujarat in particular, is concerned,” stated the affidavit.

The state submitted that it will take two steps, to avoid crowding by migrant workers. According to the affidavit, an announcement through local vernacular TV channels would be made that the workers will be able to travel to their native place and that, therefore, nobody should undertake to visit the assembly point and/or the offices of District / Municipal Authorities, if their names are not included in the list. Secondly, on the night prior to departure, an attempt would be made to see that the aforesaid request is reiterated through the Mukadams, Municipal Councillors, MLAs, office staff i.e. the representatives of the Mamlatdar office, while announcing the names of the migrant workers who are to undertake the travelling next day, the state said.

The other IE report that the court took cognisance of was on the DGP of Gujarat asking migrants to stop from walking home and stay in shelter homes.

The state government submitted that as on date 66 shelter homes were arranged which had 1,338 migrants lodged, across Gujarat. According to the state, of the 1,721 beds in shelter homes in AMC jurisdiction, only 502 were occupied by migrant workers from other states…

Satisfied by the state’s response, the division bench headed by Justice JB Pardiwala noted, “…all steps necessary to ease the problems, hardships and difficulties faced as on today by the migrant workers are being taken care of.”

The court further opined that according to them, the gravest issue as on date within the state was that of hunger, “more particularly, the migrants, the labourers and the people hailing from the poor and downtrodden class of the society.”

The HC requested the advocate general and the government pleader to take up the issue with the state authorities and to see to it that “some modalities should be worked out by virtue of which few trustworthy NGOs, volunteers and charitable institutions can be asked to provide food to the poor.”

