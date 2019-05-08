Will act against cops who violate dignity of accused: Gujarat government to High Court

The state government on Tuesday assured the Gujarat High Court that it will have a robust framework in place to take action against policemen found guilty of violating the rights and dignity of the accused.

Advertising

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought its direction “to the police authorities to not tie (up) accused persons with handcuffs or ropes and exhibit them in public view, contrary to the constitutional protection…”

The PIL, filed by Bhautik Vijaybhai Bhatt, a social worker from Mehsana, also wanted the police to be directed “to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the case of D K Basu vs State of West Bengal.” The PIL, filed in 2018, cited 10 instances of violation of the dignity of the accused.

The PIL listed incidents reported by the media, in which arrested persons were taken on a “procession”, “compelled to do sit-ups in public places,” or “tied with rope…,” by police officers.

Advertising

The Division Bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Anant Dave, disposed of the petition after directing the state government to issue a circular with comprehensive guidelines on the duties and conduct of police, within a week.

The petitioner’s advocate Yogesh Ravani said the court stated that fundamental rights of detainees must be protected before and after arrest.

The state government proposed to include procedures to be followed by all personnel in the training modules for all ranks, and to formulate a comprehensive set of guidelines, including those in the order of the D K Basu case, that lists the code of conduct during arrest. The government is expected to formulate the guidelines in a week.

A third initiative it proposed was that the guidelines be recited at every roll call at police stations for a week in every trimester. The exercise shall be recorded in the station diary as well.

The court was pleased with the state’s plan of action.

An affidavit was also filed by the state government on Tuesday, to put on record the actions taken by it against the erring officers in the 10 instances cited in the petition. A preliminary inquiry was conducted and showcause notices were sent to the officers in eight of the 10 incidents. For the remaining two, departmental proceedings have been initiated, the court was told.