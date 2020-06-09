Wildlife activists rescue 8-foot python in rural Ahmedabad

An eight foot long python was rescued from Mankol village in Sanand of Ahmedabad rural on Tuesday morning. An eight foot long python was rescued from Mankol village in Sanand of Ahmedabad rural on Tuesday morning.

An eight-feet-long python was rescued from a village in Sanand of Ahmedabad (rural) by wildlife activists, a day after incessant rainfall was witnessed in the area.

According to officials, the python was discovered by villagers of Mankol in Sanand early on Tuesday, after which an SOS call was made to wildlife activists.

“Due to incessant rainfall during this season, reptiles such as pythons tend to come out in the open. A similar incident was reported today around 6:30 am, when a few villagers found a python at a farmland near Ramdev temple at Mankol village intersection road. However, the villagers are wise enough to not disturb the wildlife and waited for our team to arrive. We rescued the animal and sent it to the Ahmedabad wildlife care shelter,” said Vijay Dabhi, an Ahmedabad-based wildlife activist who participated in the rescue.

According to officials, the eight-foot python is aged between four and five years..

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Sakkira Begaum, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ahmedabad circle, termed the pythons found in Sanand Viramgam area as “farmers friends.”

“The sighting of pythons in the Sanand-Viramgam belt is a common occurrence and they are usually less than 10 feet in height. The farmers are aware that pythons do not hurt humans and rather assist them by scaring away Nilgai and other animals from paddy fields. They also eat Nilgai’s calves, thereby bringing a balance in nature. At times, villagers ask us to rescue them if they get to know that the python’s nest is going to be submerged in rain. The python rescued today will be checked by a veterinarian and later released in another territory.”

