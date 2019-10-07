Gujarat: Wildlife activists count crocodiles, recommend conservation habitat

Conservation of the habitat is more important than conservation of the species,” said Wakaner’s royal scion M K Ranjitsinh Jhala, one of India’s foremost voices in wildlife conservation, who had helped draft the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and demarcating many forest as wildlife sanctuaries. Jhala was interacting with wildlife enthusiasts at the launch of the report on Vishwamitri Vadodara crocodile count 2019.

If a certain habitat cannot be declared as a sanctuary or national park, it can be declared as a community reserve. If the habitat has to be conserved, locals along with wildlife enthusiasts and Forest Department officials can come together, identify specific areas with high density of the crocodile population, focus on them and manage them according to the principles and laws laid down. Whatever activity is injurious to the habitat of the species, should not be permitted.

Jhala said this in response to a recommendation in the report which stated, “There is no clarity of authority with whom to be contacted and who is responsible for maintenance and preservation of Vishwamitri river and its habitat. There is an immediate need to identify a clear authority with reference to the river boundary, also a firm mandate should be given to the Forest Department to supervise them, as there is existence of schedule 1 animal residing.”

In a first-of-its-kind citizen initiative, Pagdand, an NGO along with wildlife enthusiasts from across the city, in association with the Forest Department carried out an independent count of crocodiles in the Vishwamitri river. As per the report, there are 169 crocodiles in the river stretch of 27 km, from Dena village to Talsat village, with a density of 6.25 muggers per km. The census was carried out on February 23, 2019 with180 volunteers. Of these crocodiles, 18 have been identified as juveniles below 1 metre, 76 sub-adults (between 1 to 2 metre) and 71 adults (above 2 metre).

The report’s conclusion emphasised on conservation of the river and said, “Presence of crocodiles raises an immediate need to conserve the riparian habitat of this unique Vishwamitri riverine ecosystem. Higher numbers of den burroughs, along with muggers in zone 3 and 4 send the message for administrative authorities and the people of Vadodara that this habitat is most crucial for conservation of the species.”

Making an observation that the “recent scenario of brisk urbanisation of Vadodara city and related anthropogenic pressures is the prime cause of concern and raises a major challenge to conserve Vishwamitri riverine ecosystem and the inhabitant flora and fauna,” the report has made certain suggestions and recommendation including, “River Vishwamitri should be free from pollution and untreated sewage water should not be discharged in the river.”

As per the official census conducted in 2015, there were 260 crocodiles in Vishwamitri, a sharp rise from 204 in 2011. The project in-charge of the report, Nishith Dand, has however stated that the actual number of crocodiles could be much higher than stated in the report. “One of the limitations is that we have covered just 27 kms of the stretch and conducted a day-count. Most juvenile crocodiles tend to surface only at night, which is why it is completely possible that the actual number of crocodiles is much higher.”