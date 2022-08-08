Wife’s friend held for man’s murder in June

August 8, 2022 1:17:02 am
Months after a 40-year-old man was killed in Ambawadi area of Ahmedabad, police arrested the main accused — a friend of the man’s wife.
According to police, Shantilalbhai, an autorickshaw driver and resident of Isanpur in Ahmedabad, was stabbed to death by unknown men outside CN School in the Ambawadi area of Ahmedabad on June 8.
Days after the murder, police arrested Rupalben, wife of Shantilal, for allegedly paying Rs 4 lakh to two accused Sabir and Faizu under a contract to murder Shantilal. On Sunday, the Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested Tajuddin Shaikh Farooqui (47), the main conspirator in the case from Vatva area of Ahmedabad.
“Tajuddin and Rupal were in a relationship and the duo wanted to get rid of Shantilal. Tajuddin took the help of his younger brother Faizu who suggested the name of contract killer Sabir. Both Tajuddin and Rupal paid Rs 2 lakh advance to Sabir to kill Shantilal,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad DCB.
