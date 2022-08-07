Wife’s friend held for man’s murder in June

Updated: August 7, 2022 10:46:49 pm
Months after a 40-year-old man was killed in Ambawadi area of Ahmedabad, police arrested the main accused — a friend of the man’s wife.
According to police, Shantilalbhai, an autorickshaw driver and resident of Isanpur in Ahmedabad, was stabbed to death by unknown men outside CN School in the Ambawadi area of Ahmedabad on June 8.
Days after the murder, police arrested Rupalben, wife of Shantilal, for allegedly paying Rs 4 lakh to two accused Sabir and Faizu under a contract to murder Shantilal.
On Sunday, the Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested Tajuddin Shaikh Farooqui (47), the main conspirator in the case from Vatva area of Ahmedabad.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Tajuddin and Rupal were in a relationship and the duo wanted to get rid of Shantilal. Tajuddin took the help of his younger brother Faizu who suggested the name of contract killer Sabir. Both Tajuddin and Rupal paid Rs 2 lakh advance to Sabir to kill Shantilal,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad DCB.
“After the murder, the remaining amount was paid and Tajuddin broke all contacts with other accused to avoid suspicion. After a team from Ellis Bridge police station held Rupal, Faizu and Sabir, Tajuddin panicked and fled to Uttar Pradesh. He recently came to Ahmedabad,” the officer added.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
