Widespread rainfall to continue in Gujarat: IMD

As Gujarat continued to receive heavy rainfall Tuesday, the districts along the Saurashtra coast, and in the southern and northern regions are expected to receive heavy rainfall Wednesday.

“Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely in the districts of South Gujarat—Navsari and Valsad—while heavy rains in the districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Surat, Dang and Tapi, along with districts of Saurashtra, namely Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad,” stated the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Saurashtra districts, viz, Gir Somnath, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh and Jamnagar, along with those in south Gujarat, including Bharuch, Surat and Valsad received heavy rainfall.

“A monsoon trough over Bay of Bengal along with the trough from Northwest Arabian Sea to north Bangladesh across Gujarat, the cyclonic circulation associated with the well-marked low pressure area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, and extending above mean sea” are the systems attributed to the active rainfall over Gujarat this week.

Also, light thunderstorms with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied by light to moderate rain are “very likely” at isolated places in most of the districts of Gujarat, stated the weather department.

A very heavy rain alert has been issued for Navsari and Valsad on September 15. On both September 15 and 16, heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Panchmahal, Dahod, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Amreli and Bhavnagar.