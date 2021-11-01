Why is there a sense of fear if BJP follows Sardar Patel: Congress’s Raghu Sharma

Congress leader Raghu Sharma Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of appropriating the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and character assassinating the freedom fighters.

“Those who never believed in Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi or the freedom struggle of India, even sixty years after independence, those who believed in the ideology of Gandhi’s murderers, how can they believe in Gandhi then? But from the past few years, a drama is being enacted in this country, they have started appropriating Patel. Today is the age of social media. When Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi brought information technology to this country, they had no idea that one day it will be misused to this extent. Our freedom fighters, who gave their lives for the country, even their persona will be maligned and presented before the new generation,” said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli during a lecture memorial on the occasion of the death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and birth anniversary of Sardar Patel at the Law Garden area of Ahmedabad.

He accused the BJP of misleading the new generation. “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru spent 12 years in prison, he introduced five-year plans, IITs and industries in a country in which even a needle wasn’t being manufactured back then. It is due to his efforts and foresight that today India has progressed. You be in power, it is only transitional. But you have no right to mislead the youth and do politics of character assassination of the great leaders. Are these people doing justice to the freedom struggle of this country?” he asked.

“It is a different thing that if you want to leverage politically out of them but if you really want to follow their principles then why is their a feeling of fear in this country? Today, every person has this fear that their phones might be tapped. The CBI or the ED can raid my house if I speak up, no one feels safe in India anymore. Yesterday, I was listening to the home minister, who was speaking in Uttar Pradesh, saying in Congress’s time, people used to do namaz on the highways. These people follow Sardar Patel today,” charged Sharma.



He also added that those who wish for a “Congress-mukt Bharat” are living in an illusionary world. “Our party has seen many ups and downs before and after the independence. Each time, the Congress rose. Those who think our party is finished, they are living in an illusionary world because Congress is in the DNA of this country. Our party’s ideology of nationality and brotherhood is made of the feelings of the people of this country, it is an andolan in which everyone has their stake,” said Sharma.

The interim president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), Amit Chavda, who was also present at the event, said, “Today, the whole world remembers the contribution of Sardar Patel during the time of the British rule and in the process of making modern united India. With his firm morale, determination and foresight, Sardar Patel managed to unite the country that was divided into various provinces on the basis of ethnicity, caste and religion. To stop divisionary elements from affecting the unity of the country, Patel also banned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).”