‘Why is the BJP so scared?’: AAP Gujarat’s Facebook, Instagram accounts suspended ahead of local polls

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The Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended on Saturday, just a day before the local body elections are scheduled to be held in the state.
Gujarat will vote to elect candidates to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats on Sunday.
“Our Facebook and Instagram pages had 8 crore reach in 28 days. When people are suffering and the voice of the people is being heard on Aam Aadmi Party’s Facebook and Instagram social media accounts, then such a big response and so many views, the BJP got so scared that they had these accounts suspended,” AAP’s Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi said in a video statement.
Meanwhile, Anurag Dhanda, the party’s national media in-charge, shared screenshots of the suspended accounts.
Reposting Gadhvi’s video statement, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on X, “Aam Aadmi Party’s social media FB and Insta pages have been blocked in Gujarat. Why exactly? Why is the BJP so scared?”
Gadhvi further said that “when people cannot come out to raise their voice, they pour out their pain on social media. There were 7,19,000 followers on Facebook and 3,20,000 on Instagram. These were Aam Aadmi, people who were suffering from the system. First, Aam Aadmi Party leaders were put in jail, and now the impact is being seen on social media accounts as well. So I will only say that now the people of Gujarat are very aware and sensible.”
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