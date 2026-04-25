‘Why is the BJP so scared?’: AAP Gujarat’s Facebook, Instagram accounts suspended ahead of local polls

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged in a post on X that the social media pages of the party's Gujarat unit were blocked because the BJP was scared. (File Photo)

The Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended on Saturday, just a day before the local body elections are scheduled to be held in the state.

Gujarat will vote to elect candidates to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats on Sunday.

“Our Facebook and Instagram pages had 8 crore reach in 28 days. When people are suffering and the voice of the people is being heard on Aam Aadmi Party’s Facebook and Instagram social media accounts, then such a big response and so many views, the BJP got so scared that they had these accounts suspended,” AAP’s Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi said in a video statement.