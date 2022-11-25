scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Why are Congress leaders running away from Gujarat: Sambit Patra

Speaking to reporters, Patra said, “Look at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. There is no sweat or work or effort. Without these, you cannot win elections. Rahul Gandhi came to attend only three sabhas.”

BJP national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra (File)

Pointing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is camping in Gujarat for the Assembly elections, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has held just three election meetings, Sambit Patra, national spokesperson for the BJP, on Thursday asked why senior Congress leaders were running away from Gujarat.

“One the other side is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is continuously campaigning,” he added. Patra also questioned why the Bharat Jodo Yatra did not happen in Gujarat. “Don’t Rahul Gandhi consider Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to be part of India? Why didn’t he come here for Bharat Jodo?”

“…He might be feeling that there won’t be any benefit or their local leaders asked him not to come… if he came the party would not win whatever it is currently winning… The Prime Minister is working so hard… He is coming to his own house and working for 24 hours and Rahul Gandhi did just three election rallies. No big Congress leader is coming. Why are they running away from Gujarat,” he said.

Patra also questioned whether BM Sandeep, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and national secretary of Congress party, was involved in the Rs 75 lakh in Surat city. He said Uday Gurjar, a close aide of Rajasthan chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could also be connected with the issue.

He said both the BJP and Congress will break record this election. While the BJP will emerge with the biggest victory, Congress will hold the record of winning the least number of seats ever. The leader also dismissed AAP’s presence in electoral fray, saying, “This is a two-pronged fight where on one side is the BJP and on the other side is the Congress.”

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 05:14:58 am
