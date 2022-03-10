WHO’s global centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to establish a WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) in Jamnagar to pivot AYUSH systems across the globe.

According to a PIB press note, the WHO GCTM will be established under the Ministry of Ayush and would be the “first and only global outposted centre (office) for traditional medicine across the globe”. A joint task-force comprising representatives from the Central government, Permanent Mission of India, Geneva and WHO will be constituted for “coordination, execution and monitoring of activities for the establishment of this centre”, the press note stated. In the interim, the centre will be situated at ITRA, Jamnagar, it added. The release also said the interim centre “is intended to deliver broadly on generation of evidence and innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions for traditional medicine data across WHO GPW 13 and sustainable development goals”, among other functions.

Meanwhile, the state government noted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval making it the first such centre for traditional medicine in the world.