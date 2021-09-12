Who is Bhupendra Patel, the next Chief Minister of Gujarat?

A day after Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation from the post of Gujarat Chief Minister — the third BJP CM to exit in two months after Tirath Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and B S Yediyurappa (Karnataka) — first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel was named his successor. The decision was taken at the BJP legislature party meeting in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

An MLA from Ghatlodiya assembly, Patel, 59, has held the positions of president of Memnagar Municipality in Ahmedabad, and the standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

Bhupendra Patel (centre), who will succeed Vijay Rupani as Gujarat CM. Bhupendra Patel (centre), who will succeed Vijay Rupani as Gujarat CM.

He won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by over one lakh vote margin, the highest winning margin in the 2017 Gujarat elections. He is considered close to former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel, who won from the seat in 2012 polls and held it before she was appointed Governor.

Patel belongs to the Kadva sub-caste of Patidar community and holds a diploma in civil engineering.

With Patel being chosen the new legislature party leader, the speculation over who will succeed Rupani as Gujarat chief minister has ended.