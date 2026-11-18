Police on Tuesday said they arrested three men for sexually harassing two minor sisters after barging into their house by terming their action a “janta (people’s) raid”, in Porbandar last week.
The three men also allegedly shot and posted a video of their altercation with the sisters, who were alone in the house at the time, on social media.
The girls’ father has been booked in multiple prohibition cases, the police said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) Dhruval Sutariya said Nilesh Ram Vasra (39), Meru Ranmal Odedara (45) and Jaymal Sukka Bharvadiya (28) kept asking the girls, “Where is the liquor?” He added that the incident took place on November 13. The sisters are aged 16 and 13 years old.
The local police arrested the three after the latter were apprehended by the Local Crime Branch (LCB).
The police learnt about the incident from the video and then spoke to the girls’ mother, who then filed a complaint.
The three men were booked under BNS sections for sexual harassment, insulting the modesty of a woman, criminal trespassing, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, as well as section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
On a question about the girls’ father, Sutariya said that his house was raided by the police 11 times in as many months this year, and that he was booked in two prohibition cases this year and eight others previously.
“But even the police cannot enter any private premises without following proper regulations as per the law. But these people just entered the house, harassed the girls and made a video… One of the accused made a similar video previously, too.”
DySP Sutariya also spoke about what he claimed was a narrative that the police had been lax in acting on liquor cases. He said, “In 2025, in the area in question, we filed 611 cases, booked 13 under PASA, got externment orders against three persons and took preventive detention action against 56 people.”
He added, “In 2026, until October, we have filed 594 cases, booked 11 under PASA, got externment orders against 10 persons, and placed 45 under preventive detention.”