Police on Tuesday said they arrested three men for sexually harassing two minor sisters after barging into their house by terming their action a “janta (people’s) raid”, in Porbandar last week.

The three men also allegedly shot and posted a video of their altercation with the sisters, who were alone in the house at the time, on social media.

The girls’ father has been booked in multiple prohibition cases, the police said.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) Dhruval Sutariya said Nilesh Ram Vasra (39), Meru Ranmal Odedara (45) and Jaymal Sukka Bharvadiya (28) kept asking the girls, “Where is the liquor?” He added that the incident took place on November 13. The sisters are aged 16 and 13 years old.