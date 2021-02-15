When BJP leaders say something, they definitely accomplish it: Gujarat BJP Chief

Paatil also praised the manner in which BJP government in the Centre and the state dealt with Covid-19 pandemic. (File Photo)

GUJARAT BJP chief C R Paatil on Sunday said when the leaders and workers of the party make a promise, they have the courage to fulfil the same. Praising the BJP governments in the Centre and the state for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, he indicated the number of fatalities would have higher if the Congress was at the helm.

“I remember when the BJP used to write about the construction of Ram temple in its manifesto, Congressmen used to laugh sarcastically while saying, ‘Mandir Jaroor Banayenge, Tarikh Nahi Batayenge’. (We will definitely build the temple, but will not disclose the date). I want to tell the Congressmen that when leaders or workers of the BJP say something, they definitely accomplish it,” Paatil said. He was addressing a public gathering in Dariapur area of Ahmedabad Sunday.

BJP workers, he added, have the courage to tell the date and venue of Ram temple construction. Similarly, he said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in the BJP manifesto, Congress leaders would say in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that nobody could dare to touch it. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has abrogated the same from Jammu & Kashmir without a single shot of bullet”, he added.

Paatil also praised the manner in which BJP government in the Centre and the state dealt with Covid-19 pandemic. “In a country like America, more than 15 lakh people died. We have a population eight times (of America). The number of deaths remained in control despite us having fewer resources (than America) because we have got a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. Imagine what would have happened if, there was Congress rule… You would not have been alive to count the number (of deaths). Narendra Modi saheb has shown that he would not hesitate to take any decision in the interest of the country,” the Gujarat BJP chief said.

He said the Congress had opposed lockdown, but PM Modi did not budge. It was because of the lockdown, he added, we could control the coronavirus outbreak. On a similar line, Paatil praised the Gujarat government for its efforts in dealing with Covid-19.

Referring to the development done by the BJP in Ahmedabad, Paatil said the people of Ahmedabad born after the rule of Narendra Modi have never seen curfew. He added the people of Ahmedabad have forgotten if what is “stabbing” and the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath was now being carried out without any hiccups. Earlier, he said, parts of Gujarat were known by the name of the “gundas” (criminals). But, the BJP government, he added, has shown the way to such gundas. All this, Paatil said, became possible because of the BJP workers.

Paatil also praised the party workers for their discipline. He said a number of capable party leaders and workers could not get party ticket in the current elections to local bodies. “However, not a single window glass of BJP offices in Gujarat has been broken (in protest). It shows the discipline of BJP,” Paatil said.

Dariapur is a minority-dominated area of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). There are a total of 192 seats in 48 wards of AMC. The party has not given a single ticket to Muslim candidates in the elections for AMC. In the last elected body, BJP had 142 councillors.

For the current elections, BJP is eyeing to get over 175 seats in Ahmedabad.