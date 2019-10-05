Wheel reinvented, Gujarat Vidyapith students turn self-reliant

For three years, Nayna Baria, 24, has been spinning the charkha while studying at Gujarat Vidyapith, the residential university set up by Mahatma Gandhi. This year, the woman from a tribal taluka of Jhalod of Dahod district learnt to sew her own clothes. “This is the least we can do (to become self-reliant),” Baria says, with humility and confidence.

She is pursuing postgraduation in History after completing five years of graduation in arts and education (BA and BEd). Set up by Mahatma Gandhi on October 18, 1920, the Vidyapith will turn 100 next year but the one Gandhian practice that the institute follows to this day is spinning the charkha.

The practice is aimed at making students understand the importance of hard work and self-reliance. They not only make their own khadi cloth but have also started stitching their own uniforms from the current academic session, in the 150th year since Gandhi’s birth. “The first batch of postgraduate students stitched their own uniform this year. When the students are already weaving clothes for their uniforms and other need, why not also teach them stitching? This is a step ahead towards self-reliance,” says Anamik Shah, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith.

Following Gandhi’s vision of “Nayi taleem” based on “education through udyog (industry)”, the Udyog Bhawan under Mahadev Desai Samaj Seva Sankul offers 22 short-term skill development courses.

While spinning the charkha is compulsory for all students as well as faculty members, as a part of morning prayers, the current strength of 650 postgraduate students have to mandatorily undertake 60 hours of spinning the charkha in a six-month semester.

Welcoming the move, Habel Gamit, a postgraduate masters student of Khogal, a tribal village in Tapi district, says it is a well-thought-out decision that will benefit students from villages and tribal areas like him.

“With lessons in stitching, I can open a tailoring shop in my village. I do not have to necessarily migrate to urban areas in search of employment. The importance of clubbing udyog (occupation) with education at Vidyapith provides employment to youth like me in villages,” he says adding that with a small parcel of land his father owns, he supports a family of six.

Bapu’s thoughts and charkha must go on for another 100 years, believes Manu Rabari, a 26-year-old first year student of integrated MA-BEd. “Increased mechanisation is leading to unemployment. What I have learnt here is not to run after machines but use it minimally. If Gandhiji’s Hind Swaraj is followed in its true spirit, we will be able to reduce 60-70 per cent of our own problems,” says Rabari.

Originally from Patan, Manu’s family has now shifted to Ahmedabad. He claims to be the only “Gandhian” in his family.

“My father is an autorickshaw driver and my elder brother has a consultant’s job,” adds Manu who completed his graduation in Patan. Drawing comparison between his life at Patan college and Gujarat Vidyapith, Manu says, “There it was only talks, but here right from morning till night, we are doing all work by ourselves. Be it sweeping, cleaning toilets, washing, cooking or any other work. It not only gives you a sense of self-independence but also makes you understand the value of hard work. It gives happiness in doing even the smallest of work. We feel proud that the clothes we are wearing are made by us.”

Jahnvi Joshi, a postgraduate student of social work (MSW) from Ahmedabad’s Odhav area, joined the course with an aim of pursuing social work as a career but says that at Vidyapith it is a lot more than the curriculum that shapes an individual’s career and life. She finished her graduation in business administration (BBA) from Som Lalit College of Commerce in Navrangpura.

“I had never seen a charkha before. The message attached with charkha is as simple as Bapu’s thoughts of leading one’s life. Patience, perseverance and hard work lead to self-sufficiency. But once you realise the message, this simple instrument teaches you to deal with life’s toughest problems,” Jahnvi says.

Ashok Makwana, a faculty member from Vastra Vidya department at Mahadev Desai Samaj Seva Sankul says that not a single course at the Udyog Bhawan requires electricity. “Everything we teach students here is done by hand, right from weaving to soap-making and glass-making,” he says.

Not only students of Vidyapith but others from outside too come to learn to spin the charkha. “Students from others states as well as countries come here only to learn spinning and weaving. At present, there are two students — one from West Bengal and the other from Gujarat who are learning here. They start from the basics with the peti charkha (the box charkha) and then progress to other forms and weaving,” says Pankaj Patel, another faculty member of Udyog department.

The students walking around in pale pink and white khadi uniforms, holding the famous Bardoli or the box charkha said to be invented by Mahatma Gandhi, and aasan (sitting mat), on the Vidyapith campus reflect a life that is in contrast with the one outside its walls.