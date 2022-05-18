Loading of wheat on 5 vessels in Kandla resumes after 3 days

After remaining suspended for more than three days due to a ban imposed by the government on exports of wheat, operations to load wheat on board five vessels berthed at Kandla port resumed late Tuesday after the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) cleared the shipments cumulatively weighing more than 2.92 lakh metric tonnes.

“Operations of loading wheat on vessel Mana, which is to ship the maiden consignment to Egypt, resumed… Operations to load wheat on four other vessels, including the one berthed at Tuna Tekra terminal, are about to resume after DGFT gave the green signal around 7 pm,” Om Prakash Dadlani, public relations officer of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), told The Indian Express.

The five vessels together are to take more than 2.92 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of Indian wheat to Egypt, Bangladesh, Oman, Indonesia and Brazil.

The news came as a huge relief to drivers and cleaners of around 4,000 trucks that were waiting at Kandla port and nearby areas with consignments from various parts of the country. Loading was halted on May 14 after the central government announced a ban on the exports of wheat the previous evening.

Around two million tonnes of wheat were being shipped to foreign shores as supplies from Russia and Ukraine were hit due to the ongoing war.

Four vessels — MV Xin Yi Hai 16, MV Jag Radha, MV Mana and MV Valiant Summer — were berthed at Kandla port (now known as Deendayal port) and MV Phaedra was berthed at Tuna Tekra terminal run by the Adani Group.

According to DPA officials, while MV Xin Yi Hai 16 is to ship 55,162 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Brazil, MV Jag Radha is to take 44,280 MT wheat to Bangladesh. MV Mana is to ship 60,000 MT of wheat to Egypt while MV Valiant Summer is to sea-transport 63,000 MT of wheat to Oman. MV Faedra is to take 69,579 MT wheat to Indonesia.

The DGFT cleared cargos of MV Mana earlier on Tuesday and for the remaining four vessels late evening. “The competent authority has approved allowing export of wheat. Accordingly, Customs authorities are requested to permit loading of wheat and allow sail of the vessels to the destined countries,” a DGFT communique to the DPA stated.

DPA traffic manager GRV Prasad Rao, Gandhidham Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) president Tejabhai Kangad and Customs officials were at the portside as loading resumed.

Truck drivers and cleaners had come on road on Monday, protesting the halt of loading operations and demanding water, sanitation facilities and food. “We served the drivers and cleaners food and water even on Tuesday,” the DPA PRO said, adding that the trucks have started moving towards the port jetty to unload the cargo.