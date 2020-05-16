Western Railway to refund tickets of those who deboard special trains

On May 12, as many as 830 passengers boarded the first special train from Sabarmati Railway Station to New Delhi Railway station (NDLS). (Express/Representational image) On May 12, as many as 830 passengers boarded the first special train from Sabarmati Railway Station to New Delhi Railway station (NDLS). (Express/Representational image)

The Western Railway will refund ticket fares of all passengers who are not allowed to board special trains, in case they are not found to be fit for travelling owing to Covid-19 symptoms. The refund is applicable for the 41 passengers who deboarded the New Delhi bound train at Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad on May 12, as they had all reported high body temperatures.

Western Railway officials cited a circular issued by the Ministry of Railways on May 13, which stated, “If during the screening, a passenger has very high temperature/ symptoms of Covid-19, they shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets and in such cases, full refund shall be provided.”

On May 12, as many as 830 passengers boarded the first special train from Sabarmati Railway Station to New Delhi Railway station (NDLS). However, a total of 41 passengers were not allowed to board the train from Ahmedabad after they were screened and were each found to have body temperature above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“All 41 passengers of the first special train who were not allowed to travel, and those who won’t be in the coming days, will be fully refunded as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Railways,” said a spokesperson of the Ahmedabad zone of Western Railway.

According to officials, as per the circular, the process of refund states, “One PNR-having passenger will be refunded. On a party ticket, if one passenger is found unfit to travel and all other passengers with him don’t wish to travel, then full refund will be granted to all passengers. On a party ticket, if one passenger is found unfit to travel, however other passengers on the PNR want to travel, full refund will be given to the passenger who did not travel.”

The passengers not allowed to travel will be granted Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) certificates at the entry point of the railway stations, which will mention, “Not travelled due to symptoms of Covid-19.”

After availing the TTE certificates, an online Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) must be filed for refund within 10 days from the date of journey. The original certificate of TTE must be submitted to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), officials said.

Moreover, officials informed that extra coaches of second AC and third AC have been added to the Ahmedabad-New Delhi special train.

Out of the 15 pairs of special trains introduced by the Ministry of Railways, the Western Railway has two trains — Train number 02951 Mumbai Central-New Delhi and Train number 02957 Ahmedabad-New Delhi.

