Western Railways to run two special trains for NEET candidates

The Western Railways will be running two special trains for candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from Vapi to Ahmedabad and Somnath to Ahmedabad on Saturday i.e. September 12.

According to officials of WR, two superfast express special trains with sleeper and second sitting class coaches (all reserved) will be running for NEET candidates who will appear for their entrance exam on Sunday.

Among the two, 09081/09082 Vapi-Ahmedabad-Vapi Superfast Special Train will leave from Vapi station on 11:10 pm on Saturday night and reach Ahmedabad around 5 am next morning. The return journey of this train will commence from Ahmedabad at 11:10 pm on Sunday night i.e. and reach Vapi at 5 am next morning on September 14. In both ways, the train will halt at Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Nadiad.

The second train 09201/09202 Somnath-Ahmedabad-Somnath Superfast Express Special will leave from Somnath station at 09:30 pm on Saturday night and reach Ahmedabad next morning at 5.25 am. The return journey will commence from Ahmedabad at 9.10 pm on Sunday night and reach Somnath next morning at 5.05 am. In both ways, the train will halt at Veraval, Chorwad Road, Malia, Hatina, Keshodh, Junagadh, Jetalsar, Navagadh, Virpur, Gondal Bhakti Nagar, Rajkot, Vankaner Than, Surendranagar and Viramgam.

“The passengers are requested to arrive at the railway station at least one and a half hours before the departure time and must follow the Covid safety protocols,” said a representative of Ahmedabad division of Western Railways.

Over 80,000 students will appear for NEET exam at 214 examination centres spread across 10 districts in Gujarat on September 13. 80,219 students will appear for the NEET undergraduate examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama stated that to ensure the exam is conducted smoothly, district collectors of all 10 districts have been directed to make all necessary arrangements keeping in mind the standard operating procedures issued by the central government on July 6. Also, different departments like electricity, state transport and health and police department along with municipal corporations and nagar palikas have been directed to work in co-ordination.

