Gujarat: Railways to deliver goods for Amazon India

E-commerce goods of Amazon india are loaded on to a train at Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express photo)

In an initiative to bring revenue to the railways and offer a cheaper alternative to e-merchants, the Western Railway (WR) has tied up with e-commerce giant Amazon India to deliver goods from Gujarat to West Bengal in two trains. According to WR officials, Train Number 02833 (Ahmedabad-Howrah Express) and Train Number 00913 (Porbandar-Shalimar Covid-19 Parcel Special Train) have been booked by Amazon India for 37 trips between October 6 to November 16. The trains will deliver e-commerce goods of Amazon India which are usually transported through heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) by road.

“The logistic partner of Amazon India has booked heavy parcel van (VPH) by Train No. 02833 for a total of 18 trips and Train No. 00913 for 19 trips till November 16 carrying a total 851 tonnes of e-commerce goods, which will generate a revenue of Rs 55 lakh for the railways. This is the first time that the Western Railways has tied up with an e-commerce giant,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railways.

The move by Amazon India comes after the ministry of Railways had taken a decision to permit 120 days advance booking of parcel space in Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) and Parcel Vans attached to both passenger carrying trains and Covid-19 special parcel trains.

“Such a long advance booking date allows companies to plan their logistics better. The loading of the rakes in Ahmedabad-Howrah express already started on Sunday,” said a spokesperson for Ahmedabad division of Western Railways.

In a statement, Amazon India said, “We are committed to a long term relationship with the Indian Railways and are evaluating multiple opportunities in partnership. This is a continuous process and together we are working on ways to serve our customers in a fast and reliable manner (sic).”

