Western Railways ran five ‘Oxygen Express’ trains so far

The Western Railways has so far run five ‘Oxygen Express’ trains transporting 476.51 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) needed for critical Covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals of Delhi and Maharashtra.

According to Western Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur, a total of five tankers containing 104 tonnes of LMO was transported in a goods train from Hapa Railway Station in Jamnagar to Delhi Cantonment Railway Station in New Delhi on May 5.

One more #OxygenExpress has started its life-saving journey from Hapa to Delhi, to provide Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in our capital city. pic.twitter.com/We1XmXasnX — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 5, 2021

“The five tankers filled with LMO were provided by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) from Jamnagar and they reached Delhi on Thursday morning covering a distance of 1230 train. With this consignment transportation, we have run a total of five oxygen express carrying 476.51 tonnes for the care and treatment of critical patients admitted in various hospitals. These trains were given top priority and were run with all safety measures, being a cryogenic cargo, with an average speed of 53-56 kilometer per hours,” said Thakur.

“Till now, the Indian Railways have transported 1,585 metric tonnes of LMO in 103 tankers to Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana,” added Thakur.

Railway officials added that further operations of oxygen express trains will depend on the demand sent by state governments.