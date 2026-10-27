After April chaos, Railways’ plan for migrants’ Diwali travel from Surat on the track

Top Western Railway officials camped in Surat’s Udhna railway station on the weekend to test the new systems in place as the first lot of around 11,000 migrants headed to their home states on six trains for Diwali and Chhath puja festivities.

In October, the railway authorities inaugurated a Yatri Seva Kendra — an expanded passenger holding area — at Udhna Railway Station from where trains head to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, home to the textile workforce of the city.

Western Railway sources told The Indian Express that a special ‘war room’ has been established under the direct supervision of senior officials to monitor the crowd in real time.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Approximately 70 high-definition CCTV cameras have been installed across the premises. Digital display screens provide train updates, and a passenger announcement system—comprising around 150 speakers—ensures clear communication. To prevent long queues, 10 additional ticket windows have been opened, including a dedicated counter for passengers with disabilities.

Following the war in West Asia that triggered an LPG crisis, the Udhna Railway station had witnessed a surge of migrants rushing back home, with a single day in April witnessing over 22,000 passengers breaking police barricades set up at the station to catch trains. The police resorted to lathi charge to control the crowds that day.

Surat’s textile industry employs at least six lakh migrants from other states who go home during the festive seasons of Holi and Diwali.

Given the high passenger traffic situation and past experiences, Western Railway Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Singh and Divisional Commercial Manager Ananya Kirti were in the station on Saturday and Sunday to oversee “crowd management”, said sources.

Story continues below this ad

The teams examined the existing facilities and crowd management handled by local officials and gave suggestions to ensure the safety of passengers. The teams personally visited the passenger holding areas and talked to the passengers and listened to their grievances.

According to Western Railway officials, from Saturday midnight till Sunday afternoon, a total of six trains, including two holiday specials, left Udhna Railway station for UP, Bihar, Odisha, and other states from Udhna Railway stations carrying over 11,000 passengers. The RPF and GRP teams were stationed at different spots to maintain the queues of passengers and ensure law and order.

New holding area

Drawing lessons from the chaos and overcrowding witnessed earlier this year, the WR inaugurated a vast passenger facility centre—or ‘holding area’— on the eastern side of Udhna Station on October 16. Spanning half a kilometre in length and 36 meters in width, it is the second-largest facility of its kind in the country and the largest within the Western Railway zone, officials said.

The new holding area has a capacity to accommodate 15,000 passengers. It has a ‘pre-ticketing area’ designated for passenger entry and initial waiting. There is an organised queue system at the ticket counters, and a comfortable waiting area in the post-ticketing section where passengers can stay until their train’s departure.

Story continues below this ad

A large vehicle parking area and easily accessible approach roads have been constructed outside the holding area. The facility is equipped with an adequate number of toilets, urinals, and bathing areas, along with a 24/7 supply of drinking water.

A clear action plan has been devised to prevent chaos and stampede-like situations on the platform. Passengers will be kept in a designated holding area until their train arrives at the platform. Once the train arrives, RPF (Railway Protection Force), GRP (Government Railway Police), and ticket-checking staff will guide passengers to the platform and their respective coaches in an orderly, disciplined queue, Western Railway officials.

Travel Insurance provision now at counters, too

Sources said that the Railways will extend the existing Optional Travel Insurance Scheme (OTIS) to passengers booking reserved tickets through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters across its network with effect from October 27. The scheme, available to passengers booking e-tickets through IRCTC, will now also be available to eligible passengers purchasing reserved tickets at railway reservation counters.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said, “The insurance facility will be entirely optional. It will be provided only when the passenger opts for insurance, furnishes a mobile number and makes payment through digital means. The applicable insurance premium will be collected along with the ticket fare, both through digital mode only.”

Story continues below this ad

As per the applicable terms and conditions, the premium is 45 paise per passenger, inclusive of all taxes. The scheme is available only to Indian citizens for tickets with ‘confirmed’, ‘RAC’ or ‘partially confirmed’ status at the time of booking. Once selected, insurance will apply to all eligible passengers booked under the same PNR. Children below five years booked without a berth/seat are not covered, while children aged five to eleven years are eligible with or without a berth.

Abhishek adds, “For a covered railway accident or untoward incident, the scheme provides insurance cover of Rs. 10 lakh in the event of death or permanent total disability, up to Rs. 7.5 lakh for permanent partial disability and up to Rs. 2 lakh towards hospitalisation expenses for injuries. A benefit of Rs. 10,000 towards transportation of mortal remains is also provided, subject to the policy terms and conditions. The Reservation Requisition Form has been modified to enable passengers to indicate their choice regarding travel insurance. The revised form will be made available at all PRS centres across Western Railway.”