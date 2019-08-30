Western Railway to offer up to 25% discount on premium train fares

The Western Railway will soon introduce a discount of 25% on ticket fares in trains having AC chair car and executive class facilities, in order to increase occupancy and maximize revenue.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday, the Principal Chief Commercial Manager of the Western Railway have been given the power to introduce the discounted fare scheme in trains such as Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Tejas, Double Decker and intercity trains.

The discount will be given on the base fare and charges like GST, reservation fee, superfast tariff and others will be levied separately. Passengers will also have the option to book tickets online or buy them from the counter.

Officials said that the survey to actually find out which trains will be eligible is yet to be conducted. “We are conducting a survey of the monthly occupancy in trains having AC chair car facility in the year 2018-19. Those trains having less than 50% occupancy will be eligible for the scheme,” said an official.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ravindra Bhakar, spokesperson for the Western Railway, said, “The implementation will be made soon and the discount will be given depending on the occupancy on an everyday basis. First, we will make a list of the number of trains that have the AC chair car facility and their occupancy and then necessary changes will be made in the ticketing software for customers to buy tickets at a discounted price. Due intimation will be given to the public regarding this.”