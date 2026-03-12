West Asia crisis | Gujarat has sufficient LPG, PNG stock, says govt; 25-day cylinder booking gap introduced

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As a precautionary measure to ensure liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply to households for domestic purposes, public sector oil marketing companies have decided to keep a gap of 25 days between booking of two cylinders by one customer, said an official release from the Food and Civil Supplies Department of the state government on Thursday.
The objective of the decision taken under the instructions of the Central government is to preempt unnecessary tension among people and the stocking of LPG, the release added.
The release stated that currently sale of commercial cylinders has been regulated, but allocation of LPG has been continued to hospitals and educational institutes, as per their requirement.
It also said that under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and LPG Control Order, 2000, unauthorised storage of LPG, black marketing, use other than stipulated purpose and charging more price than fixed is an offence.
The Gujarat government said adequate stocks of LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) are available in the state for domestic consumption despite the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia. Continuous monitoring is being carried out by the Centre and state authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply and distribution of LPG cylinders across Gujarat, the release said.
The state currently has sufficient LPG stock to meet domestic requirements and arrangements have been made for smooth transportation and distribution of the fuel through the existing supply network. Gujarat is in a relatively comfortable position compared to many other regions in terms of the availability of PNG, it added.
“Nearly 30 per cent of domestic gas in the state is supplied through the PNG gas pipeline. Gujarat is in a better position due to the availability of a sufficient supply of PNG,” said the statement.
(With PTI inputs)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram