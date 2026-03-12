West Asia crisis | Gujarat has sufficient LPG, PNG stock, says govt; 25-day cylinder booking gap introduced

As a precautionary measure to ensure liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply to households for domestic purposes, public sector oil marketing companies have decided to keep a gap of 25 days between booking of two cylinders by one customer, said an official release from the Food and Civil Supplies Department of the state government on Thursday.

The objective of the decision taken under the instructions of the Central government is to preempt unnecessary tension among people and the stocking of LPG, the release added.

The release stated that currently sale of commercial cylinders has been regulated, but allocation of LPG has been continued to hospitals and educational institutes, as per their requirement.