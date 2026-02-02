Welcome initiatives for cooperative ecosystem, dairy sector: Milk Marketing Federation

The Federation also welcomed the announcement of a new Dedicated Freight Corridor connecting Surat in the West to Dankuni in the East.

THE GUJARAT Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), which markets the dairy products under the brand name of Amul, on Saturday welcomed the budget initiatives announced for the cooperative ecosystem, dairy sector, animal husbandry infrastructure and rural livelihoods, reinforcing the Government’s vision of “Sahakar se Samriddhi” and inclusive development.

“The Union Budget 2026–27 presents a comprehensive growth framework for the dairy and cooperative sector, encompassing cooperative-friendly tax reforms, Improved milk logistics infrastructure, Incentives for bio-energy and sustainability, Rs 300 crore investment in cooperative education, Dedicated export support through NCE, Large-scale expansion of veterinary education and services. Together, these initiatives will empower millions of dairy farmers and cooperative institutions, strengthen the national milk grid, enhance rural incomes and accelerate India’s journey towards a self-reliant, sustainable and globally competitive dairy economy,” the Federation said in a statement.