Welcome initiatives for cooperative ecosystem, dairy sector: Milk Marketing Federation
The Federation said that the measure will “substantially simplify accounting and tax compliance for 18,600 Village Cooperative Societies (VCSs) in Gujarat, while extending similar benefits to thousands of dairy cooperatives across the country.”
THE GUJARAT Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), which markets the dairy products under the brand name of Amul, on Saturday welcomed the budget initiatives announced for the cooperative ecosystem, dairy sector, animal husbandry infrastructure and rural livelihoods, reinforcing the Government’s vision of “Sahakar se Samriddhi” and inclusive development.
“The Union Budget 2026–27 presents a comprehensive growth framework for the dairy and cooperative sector, encompassing cooperative-friendly tax reforms, Improved milk logistics infrastructure, Incentives for bio-energy and sustainability, Rs 300 crore investment in cooperative education, Dedicated export support through NCE, Large-scale expansion of veterinary education and services. Together, these initiatives will empower millions of dairy farmers and cooperative institutions, strengthen the national milk grid, enhance rural incomes and accelerate India’s journey towards a self-reliant, sustainable and globally competitive dairy economy,” the Federation said in a statement.
Appreciating the taxation reforms for cooperative institutions, the GCMMF said, “This reform holds particular significance for the dairy cooperative sector of Gujarat, which collectively produces and markets nearly 10,000 metric tonnes of cattle feed daily, with a business turnover of approximately Rs 10,000 crore per year.”
The Federation also welcomed the announcement of a new Dedicated Freight Corridor connecting Surat in the West to Dankuni in the East. “Similar to the existing Gujarat–Delhi Dedicated Freight Corridor, it will play a crucial role in facilitating the efficient transportation of milk and other perishable dairy products and reduce logistics and transportation costs while minimising transit losses and spoilage thereby strengthening integration of regional milk sheds into the national milk grid,” GCMMF said.
It lauded the Bio-CNG Tax Incentives and duty exemptions for renewable energy and biogas equipment, supporting rural growth and facilitating the transition to a 5 per cent bio-CNG blend by 2028-29. Additionally, the budget has also allocated Rs 300 Crore Allocation for Cooperative Education – Tribhuvan Sahkari University, Anand for cooperative education and capacity building and Rs 450 crore Support to National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL) as well as a major push for Veterinary Education & Animal Husbandry Infrastructure.
Introduction of a loan-linked capital subsidy scheme to establish: veterinary and para-veterinary colleges… The initiative aims to add more than 20,000 veterinary professionals nationwide, addressing critical shortages in rural areas. Collaboration between Indian and foreign veterinary institutions will also be facilitated to improve education quality and global best practices,” the GCMMF said.
