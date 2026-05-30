Weeks after Gujarat woman’s murder in Canada, parents’ wait continues: ‘Please bring her body home’
She was allegedly stabbed during a robbery attempt and succumbed to injuries. A 40-year-old man, Joshua St. Omer of St. Catharines, was later arrested by the Niagara Regional Police Service and charged with second-degree murder.
Vidhi's parents wrote to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) and Gujarat government authorities on May 28, seeking help navigating the repatriation process. The father had also separately reached out to the MP's office.
FOR TWO weeks until May 28, Kalpesh and Vaishali Megha clung to silence they could not comprehend. Their only daughter Vidhi’s phone had gone dead after their last video call on May 14. Messages went undelivered. Calls went unanswered. In their family home in Borsad, hope slowly gave way to dread – until district officials arrived with the news no parent should have to hear. Their 22-year-old daughter had been stabbed to death in Canada on May 14.
Now, shattered by grief, the parents have just one plea – that the mortal remains of their daughter be brought back so that she can be accorded a respectful funeral. As the family struggles to navigate the complex international process of repatriating the mortal remains, Anand MP Mitesh Patel has written to the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian diplomatic authorities in Toronto, seeking immediate intervention to expedite the return of Vidhi’s body so her final rites can be performed in her hometown.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Vidhi’s father, Kalpesh Megha said on Saturday, “It was on the 13th day that we were informed about her death… As per Indian customs, we complete the basic final rites as well as the necessary rituals by the 13th day. But here, in our case, we are still waiting for my daughter’s body to be released… We have been told that the processes are ongoing. Her death certificate is yet to be issued…”
Vidhi’s parents wrote to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) and Gujarat government authorities on May 28, seeking help navigating the repatriation process. The father had also separately reached out to the MP’s office.
Megha says that although the incident occurred on May 14 and as per a statement issued later by the NRPS, Vidhi had succumbed on the spot, the family was only informed about the death 13 days later, while her body was held over for processes to be completed by the Provincial Coroner and Medical Examiner. Megha said, “The processes there are exhaustive, we have been told… My brother-in-law is in Canada and so, he is overseeing the paperwork. But we are waiting for updates as the mandatory autopsy, embalming and other legal steps will have to be completed before the body is repatriated. We are not in the mental state to process anything.”
MP’s Patel’s letter, sent on May 29, is addressed to the High Commission in Toronto, the Consulate General, and the External Affairs Minister’s office, urging them to expedite documentation, coordinate with Canadian authorities for the release and certification of the remains, and arrange airline and cargo logistics for transportation to India.
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Patel said, “I have contacted the MEA as the coordination can help expedite the process since the family has been waiting for long… We have complete hopes that the government of India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure that the family’s agony can be reduced by ensuring that Vidhi’s mortal remains can be brought back by Wednesday, as per the family’s wish. We are standing with the family in this hour of grief and we will extend whatever support we can.”
Vidhi – the only child of her parents – had been living in Canada for four years, most recently in St. Catharines, where she was studying business management, working part-time, and had enrolled in a Personal Support Worker (PSW) Honours course. She had shifted from Hamilton to St. Catharines just around two weeks before the fatal attack.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More