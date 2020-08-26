Weeks after fire killed 8 Covid patients: 2 staffers of Shrey Hospital arrested, released on bail

"There is tempering with the ledgers and it has been also found that no audit was conducted since 2016," reads the probe report. (Representational)

Two administrative staff of Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura of Ahmedabad, where a blaze killed eight Covid patients at the intensive care unit (ICU), were arrested and released on bail.

According to police, the staff members — Babu Ahir and Mahesh Odedara — were arrested on August 21.

Earlier, trustee and administrator of the hospital, Bharat Mahant, was also arrested and released on bail. An FIR was lodged on August 10 at Navrangpura police station under Indian Penal Code sections 304A for causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide, 336 for rash and negligent act endangering human life, 337 for causing hurt to any person by negligent or rash act as to endanger human life and 338 for causing grievous hurt by act endangering human life.

On August 6 morning, a fire that started on the fourth floor ICU of Shrey Hospital due to a short circuit in an electrical appliance, resulted in the death of eight Covid patients. The facility was denotified as a Covid hospital after the incident.

“The two accused were arrested and later released on bail as the FIR has bailable sections. Their exact role will be mentioned in the chargesheet. The safety of the patients was the responsibility of the two,” said MA Patel, assistant commissioner of police (A division) and investigating officer in the case.

