‘Wed in Gujarat’ campaign: Taking cue from Rajasthan, Gujarat to promote destination weddings in state

AFTER the ‘Khushboo Gujarat Ki’ campaign launched in May 2010 aimed at attracting tourists to the state, the state government is all set to market and promote it as a wedding destination through a campaign titled ‘Wed in Gujarat’.

Taking cue from neighbouring Rajasthan which has been promoting several cities such as Udaipur and Jaipur for destination weddings, ‘Wed in Gujarat’ was announced in the state budget for 2026-27 presented in the Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on Wednesday.

In his budget speech, Desai announced the year 2026 as ‘Gujarat Tourism Year’.

Terming ‘Wed in Gujarat’ an initiative of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Kuldeep Arya, Secretary Industries and Mines Department-Tourism, Devsthanam Management, Civil Aviation and Pilgrimage, said the idea is not to spend on the locations but its curation and marketing.

“The initial phase with an allocation of Rs 5 crore will involve identification, curation and marketing existing locations as wedding destinations – from coastal areas to forests to Rann desert to historical and heritage locations,” Arya told The Indian Express.

“A unique identity of Gujarat as a wedding destination will be created through ‘Wed in Gujarat’ campaign showcasing the tradition, hospitality and historical grandeur of the state of Gujarat,” Desai said in his budget speech.

Sources said that inspiration has also been taken from the neighbouring Rajasthan which gets the government support and has several cities like Udaipur and Jaipur for destination weddings. Further, Madhavpur Ghed near Porbandar, where the marriage of Lord Krishna and Rukmini is believed to have taken place, is also being looked at as a part of the promotional campaign. A five-day Madhavpur Fair is held annually during March and April.

“We are looking at identification of 10-15 locations to be promoted as wedding destinations, around the year-end. Tourism being a service sector, we want to promote what yields in employment and revenues,” Arya added.

Welding planners welcome idea

Wedding planners welcomed the ‘Wed in Gujarat’ campaign, calling it a ‘promising’ initiative, but highlighted the lack of connectivity and good hotels. “Certainly our overall business will increase, but more than that it will help the state too. The challenges the state faces today are lack of connectivity and good hotels. Several people want to opt for destination weddings in locations such as Sasan Gir, Jambughoda and Kutch but they are forced to go for Udaipur or Goa. In addition to the infrastructure available at even smaller locations in Udaipur, the services like cabs also help people choosing these locations over Gujarat,” Meet Shah, founder of Ahmedabad-based Celebraze Events and Entertainment, told The Indian Express.

He said the interest in destination weddings has increased manifold to even smaller weddings of 150-200 guests, with a budget of Rs 2-3 crore. “Last week, a family looking for a destination wedding within 150-100 km from Ahmedabad approached us. So developing and promoting Gujarat as a wedding destination will certainly help in revenue generation,” Shah said.

‘Gujarat Tourism Year’

“From the stunning beauty of the white desert to the serene waves of the sea, from the Sun Temple to the Statue of Unity and from the roar of Gir to divinity of Somnath-the state showcases a unique blend of nature and culture to establish Gujarat tourism potential at national and international level. I announce that the year 2026 will be celebrated as ‘Gujarat Tourism Year’,” Desai said in his budget speech.

The hosting of Commonwealth Games 2030 is expected to create employment opportunities by increasing investment in sports, tourism, hospitality, transportation and other service sectors.

An additional provision of Rs 3,000 crore was announced for the Namo Shakti Expressway and Somnath-Dwarka Expressway projects connecting important places of the state as a project that ‘aims to create a highway that embodies a blend of culture and tourism’.

Over 22 crore tourists visited the state in the year 2025-26.

The Finance minister earmarked Rs 3,090 crore for tourism, pilgrim places and civil aviation sectors in the budget. Rs 550 crore has been allotted for the development of pilgrimage sites under the Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board. Out of which, a provision of Rs 300 crore is for developing various pilgrim-oriented facilities at Ambaji Yatra Dham. A provision of Rs 20 crore has been made for the development of eco-tourism and marine tourism as well as for development of islands.

A provision of Rs 78 crore has been made in the budget as ‘Viability Gap Funding’ under UDAN scheme to enhance regional air connectivity, linking smaller towns and interior areas with major cities and key destinations.

Rs 447 crore has been earmarked for the construction of iconic bus stations at Somnath and Ambaji, including a modern multi-modal transport hub at Somnath and a campaign to establish Somnath as a global destination under the ‘One State, One Global Destination’ vision. Under this, Rs 20 crores is allocated to celebrate Somnath Swabhiman Parva.