We will remove the party of criminals from power: Thakor

Newly-appointed Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor said his party workers will put in all efforts in the next one year ahead of the Vidhansabha polls to remove the “party of criminals and conspirators” from power.

“Politics of fear and oppression goes on in Gujarat due to the BJP. I ask my workers to get prepared for the next one year to stop the conspirators of the BJP and end their rule of oppression in Gujarat,” said Thakor, as he received a rousing welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad as he assumed office Monday. He was appointed as the Gujarat Congress chief last week after the post was vacant for almost nine months.

Senior leaders such as Amit Chavda, Paresh Dhanani, Arjun Modhwadia, Bharat Solanki and Siddharth Patel shared the stage with Thakor among others. Young leaders such as GPCC working president Hardik Patel and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani were also present.

Pointing towards the senior leaders on the stage, Thakor said, “Many journalists tell me there is no unity in Congress. Today I ask them, what is this? Why don’t you do marketing of this?”

In his characteristic style, Thakor also asked the Congress leaders on the stage whether they had any criminal cases registered against them. “None of our senior Congress leaders have any criminal cases against them but there are 108 criminal cases against the BJP president. These are criminals, conspirators and our workers will give their everything in the next one year to defeat the party of conspirators,” said Thakor.

He said he has been a Congre-ssman from birth. “My parents and my children are also Congress supporters. I started my life by selling fruits on a cart and was given shelter in a metropolitan city by the Congress,” Thakor said.

Former GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki lashed out at Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil and asked what a “Marathi person is doing in Gujarat”.

“When Anandiben Patel was the CM, Hardik Patel and his friends ensured that she was removed… Then Vijay Rupani was made the CM but due to the Covid mismanagement and subsequent protests by the Congress, they removed him… Now another rubber stamp has become the CM by the name of Bhupendra Patel,” Solanki said.

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel said the party leaders have come together for “the Navnirman of Gujarat”.

“We all have to come together under the new leadership to work in all 16,500 villages of Gujarat for the next year. I warn the BJP people that if their leaders and workers harass the Congress workers, then our workers believe in Bhagat Singh,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Sagar Rayka joined the BJP in New Delhi on Monday.

Rayka has claimed the appointment of Thakor as GPCC president “without consultation” was one of the reasons for him to quit the party. Rayka, 69, from the Maldhari community, served as RS MP from 1986 to 1988.

“I have been a part of Congress for 46 years and have worked across the country… But today, the Congress party is facing a leadership crisis. There is no sense of what decision to take, what to do in the party. People are doing things that are against the Constitution of the party and taking arbitrary decisions like in the manner in which the new GPCC president has been appointed with lack of consultation,” said Rayka in a video statement.

Reacting to the decision, Thakor said, “It is an unfortunate incident… Whenever Congress rises in a united manner, the BJP gets busy in conspiracies to pull us down. I want to ask Rayka that what has Congress not done for you?…”