We were victims of politics, says Bilkis case convict day after being freed

Updated: August 16, 2022 5:11:27 pm
A day after he and ten others were released from jail in the case related to the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, convict Shailesh Bhatt claimed that they were “victims of politics.” Bhatt, 63, who said he was a local functionary of the ruling BJP when he was arrested, and others including his brother and co-convict Mitesh left for their village Singor in Gujarat’s Dahod district after walking out of the Godhra jail.
Sentenced to life imprisonment, they were released on Monday under the Gujarat government’s remission policy after completing more than 15 years in jail.
Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra; Congress calls BJP govt order ‘unprecedented’ pic.twitter.com/b6bY503sC3
Their reception at the village on Tuesday was muted and there was no visible celebration.
“Singor is a small village. All the convicts belong to this village. We were all victims of politics,” said Shailesh Bhatt, speaking to reporters.
He was a farmer and also an office-bearer of the district unit of the BJP while his brother worked as a clerk at Panchmahals Dairy when they were arrested, he said.
“We were arrested in 2004 and remained in jail for more than 18 years. It feels good to be home with my family members. Everybody is happy that we are back. My son was eight or nine years old then, now he is an adult and works with Panchmahal Dairy. I am happy for him,” Bhatt added.
His mother died when he was in jail in 2007.
The court had granted him interim bail to perform her last rites, he said.
Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the violence that broke out in the aftermath of the Sabarmati Express train burning incident at Godhra in 2002.
Seven members of her family were murdered.
Radheshyam Shah, another convict, had asserted after his release on Monday that they were all innocent.
“We were framed up because of our belief in certain ideology,” he had claimed before the media.
Subscriber Only Stories
One of them died during the trial while a couple of others lost their wives during their incarceration, he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go stillPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Nna Thaan Case Kodu collects Rs 25 crore in 5 days, Kunchacko Boban calls it ‘victory of good cinema’
Maha minister says not mandatory for govt officials to say ‘Vande Mataram’ on phone calls
‘Pick up the fallen flags’: Shenaz Treasury raises awareness on the need to respect the tricolour
‘Some leaders instigating party workers’: Ashok Gehlot takes veiled attack on Sachin Pilot
Karnataka CM launches 75 electric buses for Bengaluru
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities
Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, condition ‘slowly’ getting better
Women’s FTP ’22-’25: Indian women’s team to play 2 Tests, 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is in three-year cycle
SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list 2022: When, where and website to check
Kerala cyclist pedals to London with message of peace
A ‘special’ tribute to 75 years of Indian Independence wins hearts online
Dome of Lucknow’s iconic Bada Imambara collapses in rain, restoration work begins