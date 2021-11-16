We respect Gandhi more than any other govt: BJP MP

Claiming that the Sabarmati Ashram is not “being disturbed” by the redevelopment of project, BJP Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh on Tuesday said that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has more respect for Mahatma Gandhi than any other governments.

Venkatesh was in Ahmedabad with fellow Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, BJP MP Jugalsinh Lokhandwala and actor-turned-MP Bharat Margani of YSR Congress party as part of Parliamentary committee for Tourism, Culture and Transport. The committee is in Gujarat for two days where they visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening and later set to visit Kevadia colony on Wednesday.

In an interaction with reporters at Hyatt Regency Hotel at Ashram road in Ahmedabad, Venkatesh was asked about his views on the Rs 1,200-crore project of Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development and whether the project would harm the simplistic look of the Sabarmati Ashram.

“What I have understood is that the ashram is not being disturbed at all and the surrounding areas are being developed. If they are not developing it then also questions will arise. For the past four years, the Modi government has been celebrating Gandhiji in a big manner with karyakartas travelling in villages and towns, explaining the significance of his contribution to people on his anniversary. I have myself travelled to many villages on his birth anniversary. We respect Gandhiji more than any other governments. Even in my area, temples have been reshifted for their beautification,” said Venkatesh.

The four MPs are part of 24-member parliamentary committee, which arrived from Jaisalmer and Jodhpur of Rajasthan after having visited popular tourist sites and monuments and forts in order to understand the problems related to tourism and offer their suggestions to the Parliament later. The team also reviewed the status of national highways and expressways in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

“Our committee is also discussing ideas to improve traffic management on highways especially blindspots… Suggestions such as airlifting of accident victims and landing of choppers on highways were also discussed,” said Venkatesh.