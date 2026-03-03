‘We fear for our lives’: Surat interfaith couple seeks police protection as threats continue

On Sunday, they handed an application to the Mahila police station in Surat seeking police help against any “untoward incident”.

THE interfaith couple from Surat, who pulled out of a mass marriage ceremony being organised by an NGO on March 14 following threats on their social media accounts, have sought security from police as the threats have continued.

The couple told The Indian Express that they feared for their lives to the extent that they stopped going to work.

On Sunday, they handed an application to the Mahila police station in Surat seeking police help against any “untoward incident”.

An officer at the Mahila police station said they have accepted the application and are working on it. “We will also take help from the Surat cybercrime police to track those posting threatening messages,” said the officer.