Water to be released from Gujarat’s Sardar Sarovar dam, 24 villages put on alert

Alert has been issued in 24 villages in three talukas after it was decided to release water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam at 1 am on Friday. The villages are Chandod, Karnali and Nanderiya from Dabhoi, Pura, Alampura, Lilaipura, Nani Koral, Moti Koral, Juna Sayar, Sagdol, Oza, Somaj, Delwada and Arjanpura from Karjan and Ambali, Barkal, Dewer, Malsar, Dariyapura, Moletha, Jhanjhad, Kanjeta, Sinor, Mandawa and Sura Samal from Sinor.

At present, the level of water in the dam is 129.65 metres with an inflow of 6 lakh cusecs. Post midnight on Thursdsay, 6 lakh cusec of water is expected to be released.

In Madhya Pradesh, nearly 100 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in Barwani district where the Narmada river was flowing 5.62 metres above danger mark in the catchment area of the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Officials said the dam’s backwater level has increased, creating a flood-like situation in some parts of Barwani district. Barwani collector Amit Tomar told PTI that the water level of the Narmada has reached 128.90 metres in Rajghat village of the district. The danger mark of the river at this village is 123.28 metres. “We are monitoring the rising water level of the Narmada and are prepared to deal with any emergency,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)