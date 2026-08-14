Water tank demolition goes wrong, damages house

Sephar added that the gram panchayat would repair the damage caused to the house owned by farmer Rajni Savji Savsani, and the repair would begin on Friday.

A controlled demolition of an old overhead water tank went awry as the structure collapsed near a house, damaging one of its walls, in a Morbi village on Thursday. No person was injured in the mishap, the village sarpanch said.

The incident occurred around noon at Hirapara village in Tankara taluka of Morbi. The village panchayat had planned and carried out the demolition of the 25-year-old water tank since it was in a derelict condition. The decision to bring it down in a controlled demolition was taken because locals feared that it might collapse on its own in severe weather conditions, Praveen Manji Sephar, the sarpanch of Hirapara Gram Panchayat, said.