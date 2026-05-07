Water supply to be affected, shortage will be tackled through borewells: Ahmedabad civic body

“Instead of the water obtained by gravity at Kotarpur, water will be supplied by running 100 per cent pump (standby) in the water pump house in the Kotarpur water works. Thus, there will be a shortage of 10 to 15 per cent in daily supply, which will be fulfilled by running the borewell at the water distribution station,” an AMC official said.

THE ONGOING repair work at the Narmada canal, which began on Wednesday, will lead to water shortage at Kotarpur Water Works. This shortage of drinking water from Narmada Canal would be met through borewells, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) authorities said.

As a pre-monsoon activity, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited commenced repair work of Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) lining of the canal on Wednesday.

Thus, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited has started reducing the level as per the requirement to repair the damage to the canal lining. Owing to the repair work that will continue for ten days, the level of water will be further reduced as per the requirement over this period.