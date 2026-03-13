Water supply for irrigation extended till April 30, minister tells House

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WATER SUPPLY for irrigation in Gujarat would continue till April 30, Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel announced in the Gujarat legislative Assembly on Friday.
The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to boost irrigation in the rabi season, keeping in mind the interest of the state’s farmers, said the minister, who pointed out that usually, this arrangement is made till February-end.
He added that the previous monsoon in the state “started earlier than expected and ended late”. Patel said that due to unseasonal rains, the farmers’ kharif crop failed to a large extent. Also, due to the extension of the monsoon, the sowing of the Rabi season got delayed. “So, there is a possibility of delay in the harvesting of the Rabi season crops this year. Normally, water is provided for irrigation through the canals under the water resources for the Rabi season till the end of February,” the Minister said.
Considering the situation, the farmer leaders demanded that this year, the water supply for the Rabi season should be continued in March and April too.
This matter was discussed in a high-level meeting on March 11 Keeping in mind the drinking water and other reserve supplies, it has been decided to continue the water supply from the canals under water resources for irrigation for the Rabi season till April 30 in the interest of the farmers, the minister added.
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