Water supply for irrigation extended till April 30, minister tells House

WATER SUPPLY for irrigation in Gujarat would continue till April 30, Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel announced in the Gujarat legislative Assembly on Friday.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to boost irrigation in the rabi season, keeping in mind the interest of the state’s farmers, said the minister, who pointed out that usually, this arrangement is made till February-end.

He added that the previous monsoon in the state “started earlier than expected and ended late”. Patel said that due to unseasonal rains, the farmers’ kharif crop failed to a large extent. Also, due to the extension of the monsoon, the sowing of the Rabi season got delayed. “So, there is a possibility of delay in the harvesting of the Rabi season crops this year. Normally, water is provided for irrigation through the canals under the water resources for the Rabi season till the end of February,” the Minister said.