Gujarat: Water parks, swimming pools can open with 60% capacity from July 20

The state government has continued the ongoing night curfew in eight metropolitan cities of a Gujarat till July 31 and meanwhile, has allowed water parks and swimming pools to open with 60 per cent capacity from July 20.

According to a statement released by the information department of the state government on Friday night, “as per a decision taken by the core committee headed by the chief minister, it has been decided to continue the ongoing night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar till July 31. From July 20, swimming pools and water parks across the state can function with 60% capacity by following COVID related protocols. “

“The owners, managers and staff at swimming pools and water parks must get their first dose of vaccination by July 31 or else they will not be allowed to operate them. Regarding bus transportation, public and private transport Non AC buses can function with 100% capacity however passengers won’t be allowed to stand and travel in these buses. AC Buses will be allowed to function with 75% capacity. All drivers and conductors will have to compulsory get their first dose of vaccination,” the statement said.

About the electricity charge at water parks and pools, the statement read, “the chief minister had decided to exempt hotels, resorts-restaurants and water parks across the state from fixed charges in the electricity bill for one year before setting the actual electricity consumption bill on 5th June. Accordingly, the actual electricity consumption bill for water parks in the state will be charged but no fixed charge will be levied.”