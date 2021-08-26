Water level in Ukai dam goes up by 3 feet

The water level in the Ukai dam has increased by three feet in the past seven days with the reservoir filled up to 64.35 per cent of its capacity, lower than what it was during the same period last year when it was filled up to 74.30 per cent.

The increase came at a time when the water level in dams across the state is depleting due to the deficit in rainfall.

Ukai dam irrigation department superintendent engineer HR Mahakaal said, “Ukai dam receives water from 44 stations in upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh (5 stations), Maharasthra (30 stations), and Gujarat (9 stations). Rainfall has been recorded in some parts in the upper catchment areas in Maharashtra in the past seven days and excess water is being discharged from dams in those areas.”

As per Ukai dam authorities, water level in the dam on Wednesday was 328.44 feet, with gross storage of 4,770.87 million cubic metres (64.35 per cent). However, the rule level of the dam has been fixed at 335 feet. The inflow from the upper catchment areas of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh was 13,945 cusecs on Wednesday, while outflow has been maintained at 800 cusecs.

On August 25, 2020, the water level in the dam was 333.60 feet with gross storage of 5,508.93 million cubic meters (74.30 per cent).

On August 18, 2021, the level was 325.34 feet, with gross storage of 4,653.50 million cubic metres (58.76 per cent). The inflow has been recorded up to 6,631 cusecs.

“During last year, we supplied 270 million cubic metres (MCM) of water for industrial purposes, 75 MCM for drinking, 420 MCM to SMC, and 3,100 MCM for irrigation. The dams have enough water to cater to the requirements for the year,” Mahakaal added.