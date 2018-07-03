Follow Us:
Water level in Narmada dam rises to 108.5 metres

The water level in the dam is currently at 108.5 metres, just 1.5 metres shy of reaching its minimum withdrawal draw level of 110 metres, which will mean that the water in the dam will return to the live storage capacity once again.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: July 3, 2018 4:42:58 am
The onset of rain in the catchment area of the river and the restarting of hydro-power generation in two reservoirs of Madhya Pradesh have led to the increase in the water level of the dam.
The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam is rising steadily, thanks to inflow of water from Indirasagar and Omkareshwar reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh. The water level in the dam is currently at 108.5 metres, just 1.5 metres shy of reaching its minimum withdrawal draw level of 110 metres, which will mean that the water in the dam will return to the live storage capacity once again.

The onset of rain in the catchment area of the river and the restarting of hydro-power generation in two reservoirs of Madhya Pradesh have led to the increase in the water level of the dam, which has been using water from its dead storage since March.

