WATCH | Gujarat’s Kutch Police band plays to the tunes of unity, optimism amid lockdown

The clock strikes five in the evening and a group of eight policemen, packed in the police control room (PCR) vans, arrive with a screeching halt outside residential societies in Bhuj town of Kutch, amid nationwide lockdown against Coronavirus.

As the cops emerge out of the PCR vans one by one, the residents of these societies gather at their balconies and windows, expecting the police to bring out batons, speakers and gear from their vehicles.

What occurs next is unexpected as the cops bring out drums, saxophones, trumpets and trombones and a tune of ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ (we shall overcome) starts playing loud as remaining residents rush towards their windows, re-directed by the hullabaloo.

The official band of Kutch (West) Police performs for the next five to ten minutes with tunes of patriotic songs and then proceed towards other societies in the town.

For the past two days, the band of Kutch West Police has been entrusted with a unique responsibility, which is to thank the residents of Kutch for their cooperation in the lockdown and bring forward a message of unity in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in Gujarat and India.

The initiative which was launched by Kutch West Superintendent of Police aims to raise awareness among people regarding lockdown and subsequent fight against the pandemic.

“Through the police band, we thank the people of Kutch for abiding by the lockdown and staying inside their homes. The fight against Coronavirus must be fought by one and all and this is our way to send out the message of unity,” said Saurabh Tolumbia, superintendent of police, Kutch West.

The Kutch West police band has been asked to perform the tunes of patriotic songs such as “Hum honge Kamyaab, Sare Jahan se Accha-Hindosta Hamara and Aye mere watan ke logo” taking help of the musical instruments. The initiative which started on Monday is expected to continue for the coming days as the country gears up to fight the epidemic.

We did not want the band to perform on roads in order to avoid gathering of people so we selected societies and residential colonies in the city where the people can just watch from their windows and balconies. The band performs in the morning and evening hours so that the people have something to cheer to. Since the lock down, almost 90% of the people in Kutch are abiding the rules, but there are some who are not and the police will take action against them. We also intend to inform our senior citizens and women living on their own that they can call for police help whenever they can,” said Tolumbia.

