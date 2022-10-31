scorecardresearch
Watch: CCTV camera captures moment when suspension bridge in Morbi collapsed

The bridge (popularly called the jhoolta pool) over the Machchhu river, which was closed seven months ago for repairs, was reopened on October 26 (Gujarati New Year Day) for tourists and people at large, without a fitness certificate from the Morbi municipality.

morbi bridge collapse news, gujarat news, indian expressRescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi. (Reuters)

A CCTV camera in Morbi, where a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday evening killing 133 people, has captured the moment when the tragedy struck.

The video shows a group of visitors standing on the bridge as it swings. A few were even seen holding onto the cables of the suspension bridge to balance themselves. Within moments, it collapsed and people fell in the Machchhu River.

As many as 93 were injured of whom 84 are being treated at the government hospital in Morbi, while nine are in private hospital, sources told The Indian Express. Two people were also reported to be missing, the state government said.

Listed as one of the attractions on the Gujarat Tourism website, the bridge, considered an “engineering marvel” was built to give a “unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days, in Europe”, the district collectorate website says. The bridge was 1.25 metre wide and had a span of 233 metres on the Machchhu River connecting Darbargadh Palace and Lakhdhirji Engineering College.

